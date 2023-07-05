Prescott domestic violence incident ends with woman dead, man injured; 1 arrested

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Prescott domestic violence incident ends with woman dead, man injured; 1 arrested

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A domestic violence incident in Prescott on July 4 ended with a man in jail, his stepson in the hospital, and his wife dead.

Police were called after 911 callers reported that two people had been shot in an apartment near Willis and Granite Street just before 8 p.m.

The suspect, 57-year-old Thomas Lind, allegedly came out when officers arrived and told them he had shot his stepson. He also said his wife had shot herself.

Thomas Lind

Thomas Lind (Prescott Police)

Investigators found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and a 46-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police say Lind and his stepson had some kind of argument that ended in the shooting.

"After this initial shooting, it appears as though Lind’s wife retrieved a handgun from her bedroom and shot herself," Prescott police said.

Both victims were taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center where the woman died.

The 23-year-old was then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and is now in stable condition.

Lind is accused of aggravated assault and weapons misconduct.

Where the incident happened:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.


 