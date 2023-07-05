Prescott domestic violence incident ends with woman dead, man injured; 1 arrested

A domestic violence incident in Prescott on July 4 ended with a man in jail, his stepson in the hospital, and his wife dead.

Police were called after 911 callers reported that two people had been shot in an apartment near Willis and Granite Street just before 8 p.m.

The suspect, 57-year-old Thomas Lind, allegedly came out when officers arrived and told them he had shot his stepson. He also said his wife had shot herself.

Thomas Lind (Prescott Police)

Investigators found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and a 46-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police say Lind and his stepson had some kind of argument that ended in the shooting.

"After this initial shooting, it appears as though Lind’s wife retrieved a handgun from her bedroom and shot herself," Prescott police said.

Both victims were taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center where the woman died.

The 23-year-old was then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and is now in stable condition.

Lind is accused of aggravated assault and weapons misconduct.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.



