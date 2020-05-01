Prescott Police: Rollover crash closed State Route 89

article

Prescott Police officials say a rollover crash Friday afternoon resulted in the closure of a portion of Highway 89.

According to a statement released by Lieutenant John Brambila, the crash happened near the Watson Lake overlook, and involved one vehicle Investigators say the driver, a 61-year-old Chino Valley man, was heading north on the highway, pulling a trailer loaded with yard debris when the trailer began to sway.

Police say the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle. Both the car and the trailer rolled over, spilling debris across the entire roadway. The Highway was closed for almost an hour due to the subsequent cleanup efforts.

The driver, according to police, suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released at the scene.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.