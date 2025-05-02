Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord case sentencing; body found in Valley landfill identified l Morning News Brief

Published  May 2, 2025 9:59am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The first of seven suspects in the Preston Lord case will be sentenced; human remains found in a landfill have been identified as a west Valley woman; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 2.

1. First suspect faces sentencing in Lord's killing

Preston Lord case: William Hines to be sentenced for manslaughter
Preston Lord case: William Hines to be sentenced for manslaughter

The state is recommending a max sentence of 21 years for William Hines, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of East Valley teen Preston Lord.

2. Body found in landfill identified

Young woman's remains identified after being found in Surprise landfill
Young woman's remains identified after being found in Surprise landfill

The remains of a young woman have been identified after she was found in a Surprise landfill on April 17.

3. Woman allegedly killed her father

Father killed in west Phoenix shooting, daughter arrested
Father killed in west Phoenix shooting, daughter arrested

Police say 61-year-old Reginald Anderson was shot and killed near 101st and Oregon Avenues. Anderson's daughter, 33-year-old Reilan Anderson, was arrested in Maricopa.

4. What's life like for ‘Doomsday Mom’ in jail?

What are conditions like for 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell? Inside look at Estrella Jail
What are conditions like for 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell? Inside look at Estrella Jail

We're getting a look at the housing conditions of convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell while she spends her days in Maricopa County's Estrella Jail. She's in her cell alone for 23 hours a day.

5. Fire breaks out at Phoenix home

5. Fire breaks out at Phoenix home

Person jumped from second-story window to escape Phoenix house fire: firefighters
Person jumped from second-story window to escape Phoenix house fire: firefighters

Firefighters say a person jumped from a second-story window to escape a house fire on May 2 near 28th Street and Southern Avenue.

Today's weather

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend
Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend

Warm temps are expected on Friday in Phoenix with a high near 93 degrees.

