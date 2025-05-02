Preston Lord case sentencing; body found in Valley landfill identified l Morning News Brief

article

The first of seven suspects in the Preston Lord case will be sentenced; human remains found in a landfill have been identified as a west Valley woman; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 2.

1. First suspect faces sentencing in Lord's killing

Featured article

2. Body found in landfill identified

Featured article

3. Woman allegedly killed her father

Featured article

4. What's life like for ‘Doomsday Mom’ in jail?

Featured article

5. Fire breaks out at Phoenix home

Featured article

Today's weather