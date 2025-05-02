Preston Lord case sentencing; body found in Valley landfill identified l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 2, 2025.
The first of seven suspects in the Preston Lord case will be sentenced; human remains found in a landfill have been identified as a west Valley woman; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 2.
1. First suspect faces sentencing in Lord's killing
Featured
The state is recommending a max sentence of 21 years for William Hines, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of East Valley teen Preston Lord.
2. Body found in landfill identified
Featured
The remains of a young woman have been identified after she was found in a Surprise landfill on April 17.
3. Woman allegedly killed her father
Featured
Police say 61-year-old Reginald Anderson was shot and killed near 101st and Oregon Avenues. Anderson's daughter, 33-year-old Reilan Anderson, was arrested in Maricopa.
4. What's life like for ‘Doomsday Mom’ in jail?
Featured
We're getting a look at the housing conditions of convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell while she spends her days in Maricopa County's Estrella Jail. She's in her cell alone for 23 hours a day.
5. Fire breaks out at Phoenix home
Featured
Firefighters say a person jumped from a second-story window to escape a house fire on May 2 near 28th Street and Southern Avenue.
Today's weather
Featured
Warm temps are expected on Friday in Phoenix with a high near 93 degrees.