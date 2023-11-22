Preston Lord: 'Significant progress' made in Queen Creek teen's murder investigation

Police officials in Queen Creek gave an update on their investigation into the death of Preston Lord.

Preston, 16, died following an incident on the night of Oct. 28. According to initial statements, police received a 911 call of an assault near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Preston in the roadway.

Preston died two days after he was taken to the hospital.

In a statement released on Nov. 22, Queen Creek Police officials say while they cannot release specific details, 'significant progress' has been made in the case.

"We understand the community is grieving the loss of a child, and you want an arrest," Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice wrote, in the statement. "We do too."

In the statement, Queen Creek Police officials stated that they have received hundreds of tips, including 21 tips through the FBI tipline. At the same time, police officials said "it is imperative that we conduct a thorough investigation" in order to provide a strong case that is needed to convict the person responsible.

"We continue to focus on justice for Preston and his family," Chief Brice wrote, in the statement.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Queen Creek Police or the FBI.

Queen Creek Police anonymous tip submission

https://p3tips.com/952

FBI Tipline for Preston Lord

https://www.fbi.gov/prestonlord