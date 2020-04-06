Prince George’s County grocery store worker dies from coronavirus

A 27-year-old grocery store worker from Prince George's County has died from coronavirus.

Leilani Jordan worked at Giant on Campus Way South in Largo.

Her brother said she was a greeter there. Cedrick Jordan said his sister had cerebral palsy, but was always very independent. He said Leilani was his family's "miracle baby," describing her as motivated and caring.

He said initially her symptoms were mild, and even when she was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on March 26, he was sure she would recover.

"It was so fast. And I speak to my sister every day," Cedrick said. "When she was admitted she was challenged, she was struggling with her respiratory health, and I could tell. But it did not seem as severe as what it ended up being. And it just escalated so fast."

Leilani died on April 1.

Felis Andrade, a spokesperson for Giant, said the store was notified March 28 that this employee was sick, but said she hadn't worked in the store since March 16.

"She had not worked at the store since March 16th, so we do not believe any other associates or customers are at risk," read a statement from Andrade provided to FOX 5. "Regardless, following the guidance from health authorities, we have taken appropriate actions to keep our associates and our customers safe while we continue to provide an essential service to our communities, including additional cleaning and disinfecting of the store that took place when we learned of the associate's diagnosis."

FOX 5 received several calls Sunday from shoppers and employees concerned about what was done to clean the store. Andrade provided no additional details about the cleaning that was done or whether the store closed for cleaning.

Andrade said counselors were available for employees.

Cedrick said he's still struggling to come to terms with his sister's death. He said the last time he spoke to her in the hospital they were joking and talking about the future.

"Do not take this lightly. COVID-19–do not think it's a façade or it's a joke because it's not," he said. "It's severe. Be safe. I lost my best friend. Please be safe."

Statement From Giant:

"We are saddened to confirm that a store associate from our Campus Way South location in Largo passed away from COVID-19. We were informed of her passing on Thursday morning by her family. We can only imagine the heartache they are experiencing and have offered our support during this difficult time. We have also shared the news with our team at that location and are providing counseling resources through our Employee Assistance Program.

We were made aware that the associate was sick on March 28th. She had not worked at the store since March 16th, so we do not believe any other associates or customers are at risk. Regardless, following the guidance from health authorities, we have taken appropriate actions to keep our associates and our customers safe while we continue to provide an essential service to our communities, including additional cleaning and disinfecting of the store that took place when we learned of the associate’s diagnosis. We encourage our associates and customers to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of any germs and to follow the recommendations from the CDC, including regular handwashing, social distancing and staying home when sick."