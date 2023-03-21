Prince William's children to participate in King's coronation; Prince Harry's kids yet to be invited

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children were given key roles in King Charles III’s coronation, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids have not yet been invited to the ceremony.

There are plans for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to participate in a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather, according to The Times.

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, behind a Gold State Coach that will transport King Charles and Queen Camilla May 6.

The eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and his wife, Camilla, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey. In keeping with nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The moment Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died, King Charles III became the first king of the United Kingdom in over 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned June 2, 1953

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children secured their royal titles of prince and princess, neither Prince Archie, 3, nor Princess Lilibet, 1, have received an invitation to the coronation, per The Telegraph.

Since the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" in January, Harry and Meghan's inclusion at the coronation has been in question.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times reported the king had extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, the Duke and Duchess have reportedly been given no information about whether their children are invited to the festivities.

The news of the apparent snub comes days after People reported King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend the christening of Lilibet in California.

