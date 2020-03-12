Princess Cruises will stop all operations for 2 months due to the coronavirus

article

Princess Cruises says that they will halt operations on all their ships for two months due to the coronavirus.

Princess Cruise Line confirmed to FOX 35 News that due to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, the cruise line will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 ships for 60 days. Voyages between March 12 and May 10 will be affected.

“Princess Cruises is a global vacation company that serves more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world."

They added that those currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected throughout the end of their itinerary. However, those with longer itineraries will end at the most convenient location for guests. Princess Cruises said that they will do everything possible to return each guest home with the greatest amount of care possible.

The cruise line said that they are also going to offer guests the opportunity to transfer 100 percent of the money paid for their canceled cruise to a future cruise of their choice. The company will even add on future cruise credit, which can be applied to the cruise fare or onboard expenses. Those who have already made their final payment for their cruise cancel their booking. Future cruise credit can be used on any voyage departing through May 1, 2022.

Princess Cruises said they will also protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the future cruise credits.

Princess Cruises plans to be back in operation starting May 11, 2020, they said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

