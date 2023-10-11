'Pro-life Spiderman' charged after scaling Chicago skyscraper

A man from Las Vegas was arrested Tuesday morning in West Loop after climbing to the top of the Accenture Tower.

Video shows the man nearing the top of the building at 500 W. Madison Street around 9:50 a.m. The tower also houses the Ogilvie Transportation Center. Streets were blocked off while police responded to the incident.

Chicago police say 24-year-old Maison Des Champs was charged with two misdemeanors – reckless conduct and criminal trespassing.

Des Champs says he climbed the 42-story, 588-foot building to raise support for a mother who has an abortion scheduled for this Saturday.

Des Champs goes by Pro-life Spiderman on Instagram.

The 24-year-old free-climbed the 40-story Chase Tower in Phoenix this February. He's also scaled the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco in May 2022.

Des Champs does these free climbs to raise money for Let Them Live , a nonprofit organization that helps "abortion-minded" mothers financially and emotionally.

No injuries were reported.