Updates on Nancy Guthrie case; Kristi Noem in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 3, 2026 6:33pm MST
PHOENIX - Latest on search for Nancy Guthrie; Kristi Noem in Arizona ahead of border survey; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

1. New developments in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note claim prompts sheriff to release a statement
Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note claim prompts sheriff to release a statement

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home Jan. 31. The FBI is assisting in vetting a potential ransom note while detectives analyze DNA recovered from Guthrie’s residence.

2. Who is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie: What to know about the woman Arizona authorities are looking for
Nancy Guthrie: What to know about the woman Arizona authorities are looking for

As authorities continue to try and find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in southern Arizona, here's what to know about the missing woman, whose daughter is the host of a major national morning television program.

3. Who is Savannah Guthrie?

Who is Savannah Guthrie, the TV host whose mother Nancy is missing out of Arizona?
Who is Savannah Guthrie, the TV host whose mother Nancy is missing out of Arizona?

A missing persons case has put the co-host of the Today show in a different kind of spotlight. Here's what to know about Savannah Guthrie, whose mother was last seen on Jan. 31.

4. New details in NAU student's death

NAU student was forced to drink entire handle of vodka with other pledges before death: court docs
NAU student was forced to drink entire handle of vodka with other pledges before death: court docs

Court records reveal details of the night an 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student died following a "rush" party for the fraternity.

5. Kristi Noem in Arizona

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrives in Phoenix ahead of border survey
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrives in Phoenix ahead of border survey

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrived in Phoenix Tuesday for a high-stakes border tour, amid rising political pressure and reports of cooling support from President Trump.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/3/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/3/26

We are expecting some gusty winds in parts of the state later this week. Also, we could be dealing with a cooldown soon.

