Updates on Nancy Guthrie case; Kristi Noem in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Latest on search for Nancy Guthrie; Kristi Noem in Arizona ahead of border survey; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 3, 2026.
1. New developments in Nancy Guthrie case
Featured
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home Jan. 31. The FBI is assisting in vetting a potential ransom note while detectives analyze DNA recovered from Guthrie’s residence.
2. Who is Nancy Guthrie?
Featured
As authorities continue to try and find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in southern Arizona, here's what to know about the missing woman, whose daughter is the host of a major national morning television program.
3. Who is Savannah Guthrie?
Featured
A missing persons case has put the co-host of the Today show in a different kind of spotlight. Here's what to know about Savannah Guthrie, whose mother was last seen on Jan. 31.
4. New details in NAU student's death
Featured
Court records reveal details of the night an 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student died following a "rush" party for the fraternity.
5. Kristi Noem in Arizona
Featured
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrived in Phoenix Tuesday for a high-stakes border tour, amid rising political pressure and reports of cooling support from President Trump.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting some gusty winds in parts of the state later this week. Also, we could be dealing with a cooldown soon.
Get the Full Forecast