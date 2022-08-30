Professional rock climber charged with sex assaults at Yosemite National Park

article

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a professional rock climber with aggravated sexual abuse stemming from allegations reported in Yosemite National Park.

In documents unsealed Tuesday in the Eastern District U.S. Court, a grand jury indicted Charles Barrett who they allege engaged in sexual contact with someone identified as K.G. without her permission over two consecutive days in August 2016.

No further details were released in the 6-page charging document, which was filed Aug. 4.

Barrett was arrested on Monday, and prosecutors asked for a no bail warrant.

Barrett had no attorney listed on record.

Barrett is a native of Sonoma County, according to a 2015 profile in Rock Ice Mountain, who relocated to Mammoth. That put him near Tuolumne Meadows, the Bishop region, the High Sierra and and all the "wonderful crags and bouldering areas" nearby, the profile stated.

Barrett also co-wrote a guidebook on bouldering, the profile stated.

The maximum punishment if Barrett is convicted is two years in prison and a fine of $250,000.