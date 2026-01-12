Proposed bill would criminalize interfering with officers during arrest following deadly ICE shooting

The Brief A Pinal County attorney is proposing a bill to criminalize interfering with lawful arrests following the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Protesters disrupted the bill’s announcement at the State Capitol on Jan. 12, drowning out speakers to denounce ICE operations and protect immigrant rights. While the bill has Republican support, it faces steep opposition from Democrats and activists amid a surge in national tensions.



Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller is proposing a new bill that would impose serious penalties for people who interfere with officers during a lawful arrest. This comes in response to an ICE agent shooting Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

What we know:

ICE raids and the counter-protests they attract are at a fever pitch. This proposed bill is an attempt to bring order to these chaotic scenes.

But at the announcement on Jan.12, the tension was too high to even talk.

Local perspective:

Attorney Miller prepared to speak, denouncing the recent lawlessness around immigration enforcement, but protesters had other ideas. Their whistles, horns, and chanting drowned out the news conference, forcing Miller inside the State Capitol, where they followed him in.

Big picture view:

The national debate over the presence of ICE agents, the treatment of undocumented immigrants, and the protesters who want to protect them consistently devolves into screaming matches. Incidents throughout the country show the high level of emotion from people on both sides of the aisle—now pushed to the extreme after the death of 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Renee Brown in Minneapolis during an ICE operation.

"This bill draws a constitutional line," Miller said. "Observe, record, question – but do not physically obstruct, or threaten in ways to heighten danger or interfere with lawful arrests. Violations create real consequences: fines, jail, or prison time."

Miller said the goal is to protect First Amendment rights to peacefully protest while ensuring officers can arrest the immigrants they believe to be in violation of U.S. law. But Monday's attempt at instituting law and order only served as a catalyst for more reaction.

What they're saying:

"They are murdering mothers in the streets, immigrants – they are torturing them," one protester said.

"We’re loud, we’re proud that immigrants are welcome in the state of Arizona and the United States of America, and we’re not going to be silent," said another. "We can’t be silent. We have freedom of speech and expression."

Monday's protest was loud and passionate, and Miller said it was welcomed protected speech. But when protesters harass agents, block roads, and interfere with arrests, Miller wants to hold them criminally liable.

What's next:

The proposal has the support of state Republicans. However, in this polarized climate, it’s unlikely Democrats are going to back it.