Prostitution crackdown targets Phoenix's 'The Blade'

The Brief A major, multi-agency crackdown called "Operation New Beginnings" has resulted in dozens of arrests for prostitution in Phoenix. The focus is the 27th Avenue corridor, known as "The Blade," which officials say is gaining national recognition as a major prostitution hub. The County Attorney's Office will review each case to determine if those arrested are victims needing services or sex workers facing jail time.



"Operation New Beginnings"—a joint effort between GCU, Phoenix Police, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the County Attorney’s Office cracked down on prostitution in Phoenix.

The backstory:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said the area known as "The Blade" along 27th Avenue between Indian School Road and Northern is gaining national recognition for prostitution, and the people living and working in that area said it has to stop.

What they're saying:

Dozens were arrested in the prostitution crackdown, but officials said it’s far from over.

"This is just one step in that process," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Mitchell said the multi-agency effort was long overdue.

"27th Avenue is not just the main area in Phoenix, but it is actually gaining national recognition as one of the major tracks in the United States. And that needs to stop," Mitchell said.

Local perspective:

She said the months-long operation comes after years of complaints from neighbors and business owners, which include students on the nearby GCU campus.

"With that comes drugs, with that comes violence. And so you have people whose neighborhood is being destroyed, and they have been very vocal about it," Mitchell noted.

Alfredo Gonzalez lives nearby and sees that kind of activity daily.

"Drugs, prostitution, robberies. I can see prostitution on that street. And that street. See the prostitutes with their butts hanging out," Gonzalez said.

Featured article

Why you should care:

Detectives also rescued an underage girl they believe was being trafficked. Mitchell said her office will review each case individually to determine whether someone is a victim needing help or a sex worker facing jail time.

"If it's a situation where somebody needs to be held accountable, obviously we have jail as an option in a misdemeanor situation. If it's something where somebody has been victimized and needs services, there are other options as well," Mitchell stated. "We don't paint people with a broad brush."

What's next:

The County Attorney said this is far from the end of this operation. While this portion focused on the sex workers, there are plans to focus on other areas of the issue, like traffickers and buyers.

Map of 27th Ave and Indian School Rd.