Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills

By
Published 
Updated 10:08PM
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills

PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature.

The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.

"An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. If our rights are something that can be easily stripped away for one group, it can easily happen for another group. So it's really important that we show up for one another," says Xyra Flores with Trans Queer Pueblo.

The protest was against a handful of bills just proposed in the Arizona legislature that are said to be an attack on transgender people – in more ways than one.

"We see that these bills are another attempt to erase our people from existing in public really," Flores said.

Some of the proposed bills they take issue with seek to put limits on where drag shows can be performed with certain zoning requirements and limited hours to avoid children from seeing them. Another argues no taxpayer dollars should be used to fund drag shows aimed at children.

More information about bills: 1026, 1028, and 1030.

Another bill would not allow students in school to be called by a gender pronoun that does not align with the one they were assigned at birth.

State Senator John Kavanagh also filed a bill that would require schools to provide bathroom accommodations for transgender students.

"The last bill has to do with K-12 showers, locker rooms and bathrooms. It simply says that they have to be single-gender by biological sex, except if they're single-use, then there's no issue," Kavanagh said.

Those against these bills say they don't target the most pressing problems facing Arizonans and instead look to target and silence a small group of people.

"When we have a growing unsheltered crisis here in the state of Arizona, unaffordable housing, combating inflation, there's just so much that is happening right now that is of so much importance," Brianna Westbrook with the Arizona Democratic Party.

Phoenix drag queen defends performance: 'Drag is such a huge part of the entertainment culture'

Richard Stevens performs as a drag queen in the Valley, better known by the stage name Barbra Seville. These three proposed bills would have a direct impact on her performances and a minor's access to them if they wanted to see a show.