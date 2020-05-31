Protesters gather in Downtown Phoenix ahead of statewide curfew

article

For the fourth night in a row, protesters have gathered in Downtown Phoenix over the police-involved death of George Floyd.

The protesters were seen gathering in front of the Phoenix Police headquarters for some time, before leaving the area and returning to the place where the march began.

Sunday night's protest took place ahead of a statewide curfew that was announced by Governor Doug Ducey. According to Gov. Ducey's Executive Order, the curfew will be in effect each day, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., until June 8. The executive order lists a number of exemptions.

In Phoenix, protesters have already taken to the streets of Downtown for multiple nights. On Saturday night, unrest and looting took place in the area of the Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Unrests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.