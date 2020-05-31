Gov. Ducey's executive order lists a number of exemptions for statewide curfew

article

Gov. Ducey's Executive Order has laid out a number of exemptions for the weeklong curfew that is set to take effect Sunday night.

On Sunday, Gov. Ducey announced a statewide curfew amid ongoing unrests. Gov. Ducey's decision came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix for three nights in a row, with another protest planned for Sunday night. Also on Saturday night, unrest and looting took place in the area of the Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

According to the Governor's Executive Order, the curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., from May 31 to June 8.

During the hours of the curfew, which is described in the executive order as "limited," everyone is prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel.

The executive order lists a number of exemptions, including:

Traveling directly to and from work

Attending religious services

Obtaining food

Caring for a family member, friend or animal

Patronizing and operating private business

Seeking medical care

Fleeing dangerous circumstances

Traveling for any of the services listed above

In addition, the following people have also been given exemptions:

All law enforcement

Firefighters

Paramedics or other medical personnel

National Guard, or other emergency response personnel authorized by the State of Arizona

Credentialled members of the media

Violation of the curfew, according to the executive order, is a Class 1 misdemeanor that is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $2,500.