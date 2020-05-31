Gov. Ducey declares 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until June 8 amid unrests in various Arizona cities

article

Governor Doug Ducey has issued a statewide curfew that will take effect on Sunday night.

Gov. Ducey made the announcement on his verified Twitter page Sunday. The Governor said he has issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency as well, and has also authorized an expanded National Guard mobilization.

According to the Governor's Executive Order, the curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., from May 31 to June 8.

Sunday's announcement came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix for three nights in a row, with another protest planned for Sunday night. Also on Saturday night, unrest and looting took place in the area of the Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Advertisement

Unrests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.