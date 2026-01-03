Protestors in Phoenix oppose military action in Venezuela after president's capture

The Brief Protesters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol to denounce U.S. military action in Venezuela and the capture of its president. Organizers condemned the escalation as an "endless war," arguing that federal funds should be redirected toward domestic issues like veteran homelessness. The U.S. intervention sparked polarized reactions nationwide, ranging from local street protests in Phoenix to celebrations among supporters elsewhere.



Protests against the military action sparked up today at the Arizona State Capitol on Saturday.

What we know:

Protesters gathered on Jan. 3 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration, standing with the people of Venezuelans and saying they do not want another war.

"Venezuela in our hearts. Stop this war before it starts," the crowd chanted.

What they're saying:

With signs in hand, these protesters made their voices loud and clear.

"We’re here to say not in our name. Not in the name of American people," said protest organizer Lexsiri Coronado. "We do not want another war."

"It’s completely wrong for the U.S. to go and kidnap an elected official in another country," added protest organizer Jordan Napier.

Local perspective:

The group took their message from the capital to the streets of downtown Phoenix.

"The billions of dollars that could be used to feeding the veterans who are sleeping on the streets is instead being used for another endless war," Coronado said. "And we have seen this time and time again."

"I think it’s immoral. I think it’s wrong," one Phoenix protester said. "I remember that we do have laws in this country that nobody seems interested in enforcing right now."

Big picture view:

And while these voices are in strong opposition, the news that the U.S. had attacked Venezuela and captured their president prompted celebrations in parts of the U.S. as well.

"I went online, and I was looking at all the news, and that was just like the feeling of other people," one supporter said. "I want to cry, but also I'm happy, and I couldn't sleep, so I decided to come here and see and feel with the other people the same feelings I've been feeling."

Law enforcement was present at the capital. When the protesters hit the road, police followed as well.

