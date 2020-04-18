PSCO finds missing San Tan Valley teen

article

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office have found a missing San Tan Valley teen who went missing Friday.

According to a post made on PCSO's verified Facebook page, 14-year-old Steven Bisek was last seen Friday night in the San Tan Valley area, and his health may be in danger without his medication.

Steven, according to officials, was last seen wearing a red Vans hoodie and Jeans with rides on them. Anyone with information should call police, or call PCSO at (520) 866-5111.