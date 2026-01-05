All-clear given after 'potential bomb threat' in Queen Creek: MCSO

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has given an all-clear after they said deputies were investigating a "potential bomb threat" in Queen Creek.

What they're saying:

On Jan. 5, MCSO advised the public to avoid the area of San Tan Boulevard, between Recker Road and 181st Street, due to the incident.

"MCSO is on scene of a potential bomb threat in the area of 25900 south 178th Way and is asking the public to avoid San Tan Boulevard (southbound) and Mews Road, between Recker Road and 181st Street, while deputies continue to investigate," Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez wrote in an X post on Jan. 5.

Dig deeper:

Deputies at the scene told FOX 10's Rick Davis that the incident appeared to have been part of a nationwide swatting incident.

What's next:

MCSO is expected to release more details about the incident on Monday.

Map of the area