Publix adjusting hours at all locations amid concerns over coronavirus

Publix stores will begin closing at 8 p.m. nightly, beginning Saturday, March 14, the Lakeland, Florida-based company announced late Friday.

The company said in a tweet that it is taking this step, "to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventative sanitation and restock product on our shelves."

The decision will impact stores companywide. Publix has locations in states throughout the Southeast including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.