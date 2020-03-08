Publix, Kroger limiting purchases of hand sanitizer, more due to coronavirus fears

Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers are flying off store shelves due to fears about the coronavirus.

Sanitary gels and antibacterial hand wash products become out of stock in several supermarkets as the fear of coronavirus outbreak grows. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Now some Georgia grocery stores are placing limits on the number of the products you can buy to prevent buying frenzies.

On Saturday, Florida-based grocery store chain Publix announced that it will limit customer purchases for multiple items.

Customers are now limited to buying two of any of the following items:

Hand soaps and sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Masks and gloves

Facial tissue

Cups, plates, and utensils

Bleach.

A spokesperson for the company said the limit is to ensure that all customers have access to the items.

Kroger Co. had previously limited certain items such as cold and flu-related products to five each per order.

Officials say hand sanitizer is currently in high demand with a limited supply and encourage customers to check with local stores.

