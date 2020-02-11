Puppy Love: 'Pound Puppies' coming back in time for Valentine's Day

article

Those who grew up in the 1980s felt the "puppy love" for the adorable toys called "Pound Puppies."

Well, get ready for all the nostalgia, because these sweet faces are making a comeback -- just in time for Valentine's Day.

The plush reproductions from the original toys are being brought back by Basic Fun, thanks to a licensing agreement with Hasbro.

(Courtesy: Basic Fun)

Each "Pound Puppy" comes with an adoption certificate, name tag and sticker sheet. The toys also come with instructions to help kids learn about caring for pets before adopting one.

There are six total puppies in the collection, and are available for $19.97 each from Target, Walmart and Amazon.