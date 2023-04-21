Pursuit ends with crash in Sun City, police looking for homicide suspect

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Authorities are still searching for a suspect after a police pursuit ended in a crash near 101st Avenue and Grand early Friday morning.

A state trooper told FOX 10 that the chase involved a homicide suspect that escaped from Wickenburg Police, but few details have been released.

The alleged pursuit came to an end in Sun City after the vehicle crashed into a block wall.

A total of five people were in the car, including two children, according to a trooper.

The children, along with two men in handcuffs, were seen being loaded into an ambulance.

The homicide suspect is still on the loose.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the collision.

Traffic around US 60 is restricted in the area for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Where the alleged pursuit ended: