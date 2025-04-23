Expand / Collapse search

PV welcomes new restaurants, shops as redevelopment continues

Published  April 23, 2025 4:58pm MST
Phoenix
PV welcomes restaurants, shops in ongoing redevelopment

The Brief

    • A lot has changed at the old site of the Paradise Valley Mall, located at Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.
    • The site is being redeveloped into a mixed-use area, including apartments, restaurants and places to shop.

PHOENIX - If you've been near the old site of the Paradise Valley Mall recently, you might have noticed a lot has changed.

What we know:

The re-envisioned area, now called PV, has new restaurants, shops and residences. It's all part of its $2 billion redevelopment.

The first phase of PV is now open near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard. There's already a ton going on with even more to come in the next few years.

Right now, Valley favorites like Trevor's, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, and Flower Child are now open. Wren House Brewing will open in the next few weeks.

There's also a Whole Foods Market and Sephora.

The list goes on and on.

Developers say they're focused on bringing the community together by featuring a concert series, movies in the park, and a fitness series.

What's next:

PV will soon be home to around 3,000 residential units – 400 of those units just opened up.

The popular Scottsdale restaurant CALA, located at the Senna House Hotel, will be opening a second location at PV. That's expected to open in 2026.

Map of where PV is located:

