PV welcomes new restaurants, shops as redevelopment continues
PHOENIX - If you've been near the old site of the Paradise Valley Mall recently, you might have noticed a lot has changed.
What we know:
The re-envisioned area, now called PV, has new restaurants, shops and residences. It's all part of its $2 billion redevelopment.
The first phase of PV is now open near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard. There's already a ton going on with even more to come in the next few years.
Right now, Valley favorites like Trevor's, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, and Flower Child are now open. Wren House Brewing will open in the next few weeks.
There's also a Whole Foods Market and Sephora.
The list goes on and on.
Developers say they're focused on bringing the community together by featuring a concert series, movies in the park, and a fitness series.
What's next:
PV will soon be home to around 3,000 residential units – 400 of those units just opened up.
The popular Scottsdale restaurant CALA, located at the Senna House Hotel, will be opening a second location at PV. That's expected to open in 2026.
Learn More:
