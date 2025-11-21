Queen Creek High School lockdown lifted: PD

The Brief Queen Creek High School, located near Signal Butte and Ocotillo Roads, was placed on lockdown on Nov. 21. Police say a student reported hearing gunshots on the campus, but after searching each room, officers found no evidence that any shots were fired. Parents can sign their children out of school if they wish to do so.



A lockdown at Queen Creek High School has been lifted after police investigated reports of gunshots heard on the campus.

What we know:

Queen Creek Police say officers on Nov. 21 responded to the school, located near Signal Butte and Ocotillo Roads, after a student reported hearing gunshots.

After searching the campus room by room, police say no evidence was found that any shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

"Officers continue to investigate, but at this point, there is no credible information indicating any shots were fired or that there was any active threat," police said.

What you can do:

Police say parents who wish to sign their children out of the school can do so.

