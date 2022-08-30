Queen Creek student hit by car, taken to hospital

A member of the cross-country running team from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car.

Principal John Allen says the incident happened on the morning of Aug. 30. About 30 students from the junior varsity and varsity teams were outside running near Queen Creek and Sossaman Roads when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while in the crosswalk.

"Our team was out running, as they do quite often. We were following all of our traffic laws and safety protocols that we have. The young lady was on her run, was coming through a crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle," Allen said.

The teen is in stable condition, the Queen Creek Police Department said.

The driver of the truck reportedly stayed at the scene after the crash.

No further details were released.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: