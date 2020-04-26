Queen Creek teachers surprise high school seniors with yard signs
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Queen Creek High School teachers surprised their seniors with yard signs to celebrate their achievements despite schools being fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers spent this past weekend posting the signs in "secret" in the seniors' front yards.
A spokesperson for Queen Creek Unified said familes were smiling ear-to-ear when the teachers were caught putting up the signs.
Courtesy: Queen Creek Unified School District
Some took to social media to share the signs.
