Queen Creek teachers surprise high school seniors with yard signs

Queen Creek High School teachers surprised their seniors with yard signs to celebrate their achievements despite schools being fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers spent this past weekend posting the signs in "secret" in the seniors' front yards.

A spokesperson for Queen Creek Unified said familes were smiling ear-to-ear when the teachers were caught putting up the signs.

Some took to social media to share the signs.

