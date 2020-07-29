Questions raised after police place transgender woman in unmarked van

Several local lawmakers are demanding answers from the NYPD after video shows officers arresting a transgender woman and placing her in an unmarked police van during a protest.

Nicholas Stone, 18, was arrested Tuesday on East 25th Street in Manhattan during a protest of the closure of the encampment at City Hall Park last week. Stone is accused of damaging police cameras at the park, said police.

In the video, she is seen being placed in a gray van by plainclothes officers near Second Avenue.

Stone was one of 12 protesters arrested on Manhattan's East Side. She is charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti stemming from five different incidents in June and July. She was released after midnight with a desk appearance ticket.

Rep. Jerry Nadler was among the politicians who has weighed in about the arrest via Twitter. "This video—of a protester in New York City being thrown in an unmarked van—is terrifying and should be unacceptable to everyone who respects the constitutional rights this country was founded on. There must be an immediate explanation for this anonymous use of force.

The NYPD said its Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate suspects. When officers took Stone into custody, they say they were attacked with rocks and bottles.

Advertisement

Lawmakers want answers about the use of the unmarked vehicle for the arrest.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams took to Twitter to say: "Concerned about what we are seeing in this video. Reaching to try and get some answers."

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera wrote "clearly we need an ind. review + an immediate explanation for why an unmarked van full of officers was anywhere near a peaceful protest."

Since the protests that started following the death of George Floyd, more than 300 NYPD vehicles have been damaged resulting in $1 million in damage.