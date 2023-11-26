Questions remain after 2 teen girls were shot at a Casa Grande house party, police say

Two teen girls were shot at an apparent house party in Casa Grande early Sunday morning, the police department said.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Pinal Avenue and Kortsen Road. That's where they found two girls, both 17, who were shot.

One of the teens is expected to survive after being shot in the arm. The other teen has critical injuries after she was shot in the head.

Police described more in detail, saying, "Detectives have been interviewing all available witnesses and neighbors. Based on evidence and information identified on scene, Detectives have determined a house party was being held in a vacant home on Silver Reef Road. An altercation took place between an unknown number of party attendees. At some point during this altercation, shots were fired between the parties involved."

The girls don't appear to have been involved and were "innocent victims of stray gunfire." No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nicholas Elliott at 520-421-8700 #7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov.

You can also contact Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

Map of where the shooting happened: