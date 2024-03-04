Questions remain after double shooting in Chandler neighborhood involving police officers

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Sunday night's shooting involving officers in a Chandler neighborhood.

It happened around 6 p.m. near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard on March 3, and Chandler Police has released minimal information about what happened.

For now, we know that police responded and were met by two males in front of a home – one of them was reportedly armed and refused to drop his gun and shot the other male. That's when officers shot the armed man.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Residents were in the middle of what unfolded, and some caught it on their doorbell cameras, saying it was chaos.

"This is not normal for this neighborhood," neighbor Heather Stewart said.

She was enjoying her Sunday when the yelling escalated.

"That's when I saw the police officers with the shields," she said.

For Marcus Hernandez and his fiancé, they had a full house, hosting a family game night when things took a turn.

"Quiet, enjoying a family dinner. It was our week to host," he said. "We didn't realize chaos was going to be erupting outside, let alone right across the street from us."

It was all caught on camera.

"As soon as we opened the blinds to look across the street, we heard multiple gunshots," Hernandez said. "Camera footage that we have, we see them walk from our driveway right across the street."

Moments later, gunshots.

"I could hear my neighbor hollering for help," Stewart said. "I opened up the door and the police were right there, they asked me to go back inside for safety reasons."

"We immediately we hit the ground. We shouted to everybody inside," Hernandez said.

It all happened in the street, leaving neighbors with so many questions.

"Our sense of safety and what we think is safe kind of shaken up," Hernandez added.

Chandler Police say there are two shooting victims and their conditions are unknown.

No Chandler Police officers were injured, and three officers fired their weapons and are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.