Chandler Police shooting ends with 2 people in the hospital, suspect arrested

The Chandler Police Department says 2 people are in the hospital after a shooting involving officers on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard on March 3.

Police didn't detail what happened, but said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment and that a suspect is in custody.

"No officers have been injured. There is no current threat to the community," police said.

Neighbors say the typically quiet and safe Chandler neighborhood was shaken up when gunshots rang out.

A woman FOX 10 spoke with says she was headed to her friend's house not knowing they were victims.

"They hid in the laundry room, in the laundry room closet, her and her children, not knowing what was going on. I just heard her husband was shot. I don’t know his condition. He’s at the hospital now," the woman said.

Another neighbor who has lived in the area for 20 years says they’ve never had an incident like this.

No more information was made available on the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting was reported: