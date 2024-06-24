Expand / Collapse search

Racing legend survives fiery crash; deadly shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 24, 2024 9:58am MST
PHOENIX - A legend in Funny Car racing survived a fiery, 300 mph crash, a shooting in Phoenix left a man dead, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 24.

1. Racing legend involved in fiery crash

NHRA great John Force was said to be alert and talking to safety workers after experiencing a fiery, 300-mph crash in the Virginia Nationals. Read more here.

2. Man shot, killed in Phoenix

A shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road left a man dead.

3. Theft at Phoenix election center

Authorities are investigating a reported theft at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix.

4. Trump picks his running mate? 

Former President Trump says he knows who he will choose as his running mate but says he has yet to reveal to anyone the name of that choice. Read more here.

5. Actor killed in shark attack

Oahu North Shore lifeguard and professional surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety. Read more here.

Today's weather

