Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza

Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday.

Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him.

On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all."

Lil Durk is a Chicago native who grew up in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Lollapalooza attracts hundreds of thousands of music fans to Chicago's Grant Park for four days of music.