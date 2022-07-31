Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:47 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
22
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:03 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:37 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:52 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:37 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:51 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:58 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:49 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:41 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:03 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:17 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:06 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:32 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:41 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:11 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:22 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County

Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza

Published 
Updated 3:10PM
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3 article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during 2022 Lollapalooza day three at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday.

Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him.

On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all."

Lil Durk is a Chicago native who grew up in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Lollapalooza attracts hundreds of thousands of music fans to Chicago's Grant Park for four days of music.