Raul Grijalva: Funeral, celebration of life for late Arizona congressman

By
Updated  March 26, 2025 7:23am MST
Raul Grijalva
FOX 10 Phoenix

Funeral, celebration of life for Raul Grijalva

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for former Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, who died earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for former Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, who died earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

Services are being held at 10 a.m. on March 26 at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson. A celebration of life will then be held at the El Casino Ballroom.

The backstory:

Grijalva served in the House for 23 years, representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District. He stepped down from his role as a ranking Democrat on the House National Resource Committee earlier this year, after announcing he would retire and not seek reelection in 2026.

Grijalva was 77 years old.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a March 17 article from KOLD-TV in Tucson and a FOX 10 report on March 13.

