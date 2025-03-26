Raul Grijalva: Funeral, celebration of life for late Arizona congressman
TUCSON, Ariz. - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for former Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, who died earlier this month after a battle with cancer.
Services are being held at 10 a.m. on March 26 at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson. A celebration of life will then be held at the El Casino Ballroom.
The backstory:
Grijalva served in the House for 23 years, representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District. He stepped down from his role as a ranking Democrat on the House National Resource Committee earlier this year, after announcing he would retire and not seek reelection in 2026.
Grijalva was 77 years old.