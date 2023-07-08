Expand / Collapse search
Rear-ended tanker carrying 8,600 gallons of gas bursts into flames near Payson, FD says

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 5:24PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - A car and tanker carrying tons of gas on Friday crashed near Payson causing a massive plume of flames and black smoke on SR 87 just before 6 p.m.

The Town of Payson Fire Department says the tanker was carrying 8,600 gallons of unleaded gas when the crash happened near Oxbow Estates (milepost 244).

"The decision was quickly made to allow the gasoline to burn off and put all efforts into controlling the vegetation fire. There were no injuries to responders," the department said.

There were also no reports of injuries to drivers, fire officials say.

As a result of the fire, a wildfire broke out, dubbed the Tanker Fire, and is just over 10 acres as of Saturday morning. It's 20% contained.

A man named Eric Aguiar who was driving on SR 87 when the crash happened said he and other drivers were stuck in traffic as the fire burned at least until 11 p.m.

As of Saturday, traffic can still drive through the area in both directions, but there will be some delays as not all lanes are open.

Residents in the area are told to be in "ready" mode, meaning to be ready to evacuate, in case the fire gets out of hand.

You can click here for up-to-date road conditions.

Tanker carrying tons of gas goes up in flames

Eric Aguiar shared footage of a massive fire that broke out near Payson on July 7 on SR 87 after fire officials say a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gas was rear-ended by a car.

Image 1 of 8

Photo by Eric Aguiar

Map of where the fire broke out: