Rebekah Baptiste: Bodycam shows desperate moments before girl's death

New police body camera footage shows the desperate moments before 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste died after being rushed to the hospital.

Her father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, are both accused of murder and child abuse charges in her death.

What we know:

The July 27 footage shows Woods, a former nurse, tell police that she forgot or didn't think to perform CPR on Rebekah while they drove to meet an ambulance.

Woods told police she was too scared to perform CPR on Rebekah.

She said that when she saw a "bulge in her chest," she was afraid and only thought to give the girl "rescue breaths" instead of performing CPR.

Woods also told officers that she put a T-shirt over Rebekah's mouth when giving her "rescue breaths" due to a possible sexually transmitted disease.

Officers gave CPR to Rebekah in a gravel parking lot off Highway 180 in Apache County.

The girl, who appeared frail and malnourished, was rushed to a medical center in Winslow before being flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital. She was put on life support due to extensive brain bleeding and died on July 30.

In body camera interviews, Woods and Baptiste claimed a neighbor found Rebekah in a wash after she had run away. However, doctors said the girl's extensive head-to-toe injuries were inconsistent with falling.

While Baptiste and Woods initially claimed they didn't know what happened to her, they later admitted to using excessive force on the girl.

In the footage, Woods is heard saying, "I didn't even think to start CPR. I just thought, 'Let me keep breathing for her and let's just go.'"

The couple is also heard telling officers about years of previous Department of Child Safety cases while Rebekah was fighting for her life.

Woods and Baptiste claim that Rebekah had a history of making false allegations to the Department of Child Safety (DCS). They say DCS had an open case against them and that Rebekah would return from school with bruises, which she claimed they had caused.

