Rebekah Baptiste suspects in court; worker stuck on stadium light pole | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 4, 2025 6:32pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The couple accused of killing Rebekah Baptiste appeared in court; worker rescued after getting stuck on Mesas stadium light pole; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

1. Rebekah Baptiste murder suspects in court

Rebekah Baptiste case heads to court in Apache County

What we know:

The couple accused of killing 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste appeared back in court.

Dig deeper:

A judge found probable cause to charge the girl's father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, with first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and two counts of child molestation. The state has made it clear that there is no intent to enter a plea deal in the case.

2. Worker rescued after getting stuck on light pole

What we know:

A man who was stuck on a light pole at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa had to be rescued by fire crews.

What they're saying:

"While he was performing maintenance, they had an equipment failure that struck the gentleman in the head," a Mesa Fire and Medical official said.

3. Michigan doctor allegedly solicited sex with child

What we know:

A doctor from Michigan is accused of seeking and soliciting a mother to have a sexual relationship with her 5-year-old daughter.

What they're saying:

"During the course of the investigation, stomach-churning messages were exchanged that entailed his plan to groom the child and quickly turn the situation sexual," police said in a release.

4. Research: Trump's credit card rate caps could save Americans money

What we know:

A paper published by Vanderbilt University finds that Americans would save about $100 billion annually in interest costs if President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to cap credit card interest rates at 10% were instituted. 

Why you should care:

Citing data from the Federal Reserve, the Associated Press reported that Americans are carrying $1.21 trillion in credit card debt, which is $6,400 per person. And the average credit card interest rate is about 21%, which is higher than 10 years ago.

5. Missing Arizona hiker found dead

What we know:

An Arizona hiker has died after reportedly falling off a glacier in Alaska.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say search and rescue crews found Casey's body after his phone was pinged at a remote location between Thunder Mountain Trail and Nugget Creek Trail.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 9/4/25

