Rebekah Baptiste suspects in court; worker stuck on stadium light pole | Nightly Roundup

The couple accused of killing Rebekah Baptiste appeared in court; worker rescued after getting stuck on Mesas stadium light pole; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

1. Rebekah Baptiste murder suspects in court

What we know:

The couple accused of killing 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste appeared back in court.

Dig deeper:

A judge found probable cause to charge the girl's father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, with first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and two counts of child molestation. The state has made it clear that there is no intent to enter a plea deal in the case.

2. Worker rescued after getting stuck on light pole

What we know:

A man who was stuck on a light pole at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa had to be rescued by fire crews.

What they're saying:

"While he was performing maintenance, they had an equipment failure that struck the gentleman in the head," a Mesa Fire and Medical official said.

3. Michigan doctor allegedly solicited sex with child

What we know:

A doctor from Michigan is accused of seeking and soliciting a mother to have a sexual relationship with her 5-year-old daughter.

What they're saying:

"During the course of the investigation, stomach-churning messages were exchanged that entailed his plan to groom the child and quickly turn the situation sexual," police said in a release.

4. Research: Trump's credit card rate caps could save Americans money

What we know:

A paper published by Vanderbilt University finds that Americans would save about $100 billion annually in interest costs if President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to cap credit card interest rates at 10% were instituted.

Why you should care:

Citing data from the Federal Reserve, the Associated Press reported that Americans are carrying $1.21 trillion in credit card debt, which is $6,400 per person. And the average credit card interest rate is about 21%, which is higher than 10 years ago.

5. Missing Arizona hiker found dead

What we know:

An Arizona hiker has died after reportedly falling off a glacier in Alaska.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say search and rescue crews found Casey's body after his phone was pinged at a remote location between Thunder Mountain Trail and Nugget Creek Trail.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

