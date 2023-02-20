Expand / Collapse search
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
Favorite Day chocolate recall article

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate with Nonpareils because of a reported undeclared pecan allergen. (Photo courtesy of the FDA)

A brand of Valentine’s Day chocolates has been recalled because of an undeclared tree nut, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a release.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate with Nonpareils after reporting a possible undeclared pecan allergen in the treats. The candies were distributed at Target stores nationwide.

RELATED: Starbucks Frappuccino bottles recalled over foreign object

According to the FDA, individuals with allergies to tree nuts, including chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product. 

To date, the FDA says there are no reported illnesses related to the candies.

Chocolate-recall-bag.jpg

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate with Nonpareils because of a reported undeclared pecan allergen. (Photo courtesy of the FDA)

RELATED: Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A concerns 

The chocolates are packaged in 8 oz. Favorite Day branded stand up pouch bags with lot # 33822 with a best by date of Dec. 7, 2023, printed on the back of the bag under the barcode. 

Customers who bought the candies should contact Target guest relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund. Additionally, anyone with questions can call Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 - M-F 8:30 am-4:30 pm CST.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

 