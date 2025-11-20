Recipes: Healthy Thanksgiving side dishes

Maple Dijon Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

1 lb carrots, washed, peeled, then cut into halves or quarters lengthways

1 lb parsnips, washed, peeled, then cut into halves or quarters lengthways

1 tbsp avocado or olive oil, or oil spray

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

5 sprigs of fresh thyme, removed from stems

¼ cup chopped walnuts

½ tsp salt and fresh cracked pepper, each (or to taste)

Place baking sheets in the oven, then preheat the oven to 400F. Take the hot baking sheets out and spread the carrots and parsnips evenly over two baking trays then drizzle/spray oil over them. Toss the carrots and parsnips until they are evenly covered in oil. Be careful the trays will be very hot. Place in the oven for 10 minutes. In a small dish, whisk together the maple syrup, mustard, thyme, and salt and pepper. After 10 minutes, remove the trays from the oven and pour the maple mustard sauce over the carrots and parsnips. If you have two trays, you will need to divide the mixture. Using a spatula, gently toss the carrots and parsnips until they are evenly covered, then return to the oven and cook for another 10-12 minutes. The carrots and parsnips will be cooked through, and the parsnips will be golden brown at the narrow parts. To serve, add the cooked carrots and parsnips to a serving dish, then sprinkle the chopped walnuts over them.

Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

2/3 cup hazelnuts (or walnuts/pecans)

1.5 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or plain yogurt

2 tsp honey or monk fruit

½ teaspoon salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

5 oz arugula

1 Belgian endive

2 ripe pears, such as Anjou, Bartlett, or Comice

2 ounces mild blue cheese (about 1/2 cup loosely packed crumbles)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the hazelnuts on a sheet pan in a single layer. Bake, shaking the pan occasionally, until the nuts are toasted and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Let the nuts cool, and then coarsely chop. Meanwhile, whisk together the vinegar, oil or yogurt, mustard, honey or monk fruit, salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside. Halve the endive lengthwise, cut out the core, then thinly slice crosswise and add all the lettuce to the bowl. Quarter and core the pears and thinly slice; add to the salad. Scatter the cheese and nuts over the salad. Toss the salad gently to evenly dress all the greens. Taste and adjust for more salt and pepper or dressing. Serve soon after tossing with dressing.

Cranberry Sauce with Orange & Cinnamon

1 12-oz. bag fresh cranberries (approx. 3 cups)

1/2 cup orange juice

1/3 cup honey or monk fruit

1 tbsp freshly grated orange zest

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

Combine all the ingredients in a medium-sized pot over medium-high heat. As the cranberries cook, they will start to pop. Let cook, stirring occasionally, for about 15-20 minutes until you no longer hear the cranberries popping, and it appears the sauce is thickening. Allow to cool and then refrigerate until cool. As the sauce cools, it will thicken more and more. If you prefer a sweeter sauce, add more honey to taste, as this recipe makes a slightly tart cranberry sauce.

Balsamic-Fig Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower

1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise

½ lb cauliflower, cut into small florets

2 medium shallots, peeled and quartered

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fig preserves

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 tsp salt and cracked black pepper

2 oz prosciutto

Freshly grated Parmesan or Manchego for garnish

Pomegranate arils for garnish

Preheat oven to 425ºF. Combine Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and shallots on a large, rimmed baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, fig spread, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Pour most of the mixture over the vegetables, reserving about 1-2 tablespoons for after roasting. Toss well to coat, then place in the oven to roast for 25 to 28 minutes, tossing once midway through. At that midway point push the vegetables aside and add prosciutto to the sheet pan (if it fits—alternatively, place prosciutto on a second baking sheet). Return to the oven and let the prosciutto cook until crispy, about 12 minutes, but check frequently to not overcook. Remove the prosciutto from the sheet pan to cool. Pour remaining balsamic glaze over the vegetable mixture, tossing to coat. Continue roasting the vegetables until softened and beginning to caramelize. Chop the prosciutto. When they are done roasting, transfer the vegetables to a serving platter and garnish with freshly grated cheese, chopped prosciutto, and pomegranate arils.

