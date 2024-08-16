Reports of gas leak prompt Buckeye High School evacuation: FD

article

Buckeye High School has been evacuated, according to Buckeye Fire officials, amid reports of a gas leak in the area.

According to a brief statement from Buckeye Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray, Buckeye Fire crews, along with crews from five other agencies, responded to Buckeye High following the reports.

"Units on scene found two buildings that had strong gas odors and found some readings on gas meters," read a portion of the statement. "The school was evacuated to ensure the safety of the students and staff."

Officials said Southwest Gas is on scene to investigate.

Where the incident happened