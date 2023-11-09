Reports of coyote attacks in Ahwatukee have some residents worried

Coyote sightings are fairly common across the Phoenix area, but reports of coyote attacks are rare.

Rare, however, doesn't mean it doesn't happen. To illustrate the point, there have been at least two attacks involving the animal over the past few weeks in the Ahwatukee area.

The reported incidents happen on a popular trail in the community, which is located near South Mountain. The trail is used by people of all ages, and the coyote appears to have a particular taste for bicycles.

One of the incidents happened on Nov. 8, and FOX 10 employee Jon Noetzel said it's not the first time he has encountered such a scary situation.

"I'll never forget seeing the teeth, because I could see its teeth," said Noetzel. "They were exposed, and it was coming straight at me."

Other bikers have seen coyotes in the area, but they have never been attacked. Hikers have also said they have seen coyotes from a distance.

"I have seen some coyotes at it out in the dirt," said one hiker, identified only as ‘Shawna.’ "They were never on the trail. Never crossing the trail. Just out, kind of on the hills, in the weeds."

Officials with Arizona Game and Fish say a den has yet to be found, and based on the timeframe, they do not think it involves a protective mother or a rabid animal. They think it's a lone coyote acting ‘unacceptably.'

Game and Fish officials say morning patrols will be conducted, and if crews come across the coyote, they will take lethal action.