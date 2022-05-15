Rescue underway for Maricopa workers who became trapped while attempting to fix water main break
MARICOPA, Ariz. - Rescue crews in Maricopa are working to free Global Water Resources workers who became trapped while attempting to fix a water main break on May 15.
Because of the rescue, southbound SR-347 is closed between Smith Enke and Edison Road.
Crews are unsure how many people are trapped, and several agencies are working to free the workers.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
