Developing

Rescue underway for Maricopa workers who became trapped while attempting to fix water main break

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Rescue crews in Maricopa are working to free Global Water Resources workers who became trapped while attempting to fix a water main break on May 15.

Because of the rescue, southbound SR-347 is closed between Smith Enke and Edison Road.

Crews are unsure how many people are trapped, and several agencies are working to free the workers.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.