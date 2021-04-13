Residents express concerns after seeing uptick in illegal border crossings

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Residents express concerns after seeing uptick in illegal border crossings

By Stephanie Bennett
Published 
U.S. Border Wall
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lawmakers visit New Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas - While much of the attention has been focused on Arizona, California, and Texas, locals in New Mexico are now expressing their concerns after seeing an uptick in illegal crossings from the southern border. 

Several lawmakers toured the area on April 12. It was a busy day and I got to ride along with them as they toured both New Mexico and Texas. In fact, this was the first trip to the border for many of them.

Locals say they hope these representatives will share their experiences in Washington and with their constituents.

Johnson is a fourth generation cattle farmer. His ranch is along the border for about eight miles. In January, he says construction of the wall stopped. Now he's left with piles of materials and gaps.

"We are the easiest gap in the country right now.. with the lack of wall…this is a funneling point right into our ranch. My house is just three miles from here so all this traffic's being funneled right into our property."

Johnson says most of the crossings on his land are made by single adult men, drug smugglers, and human traffickers, not families seeking asylum.

Several lawmakers came out to see the problem firsthand.

"Every owner of a ranch in New Mexico and their employees carry firearms to protect themselves, because of the crime. Every day they see spotters on the hills that they know are probably pointing a gun at them," said House committee on oversight and reform ranking member Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell said, "We can see this for ourselves, so people can understand, other members of Congress can understand what we're seeing. But it's also important for the people of New Mexico and the southern border communities to understand that, you know what we can hear you."

In the evening, lawmakers went to El Paso to meet with Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. They met at a spot that made national headlines earlier this month when smugglers tossed two little girls over a 14 foot wall as agents ran to their rescue.

Border Patrol video shows smugglers abandoning children at border

Border Patrol released a shocking video of smugglers abandoning two girls at the border in the middle of the night -- after dropping them over a 14-foot border barrier.

Judd says it's important to share their everyday reality of the border.

"If you don't get people coming down here to take a real hard look at what's taking place on the border, you're never going to fix the problem, and that's why I'm grateful that they're coming down."

March 2021 was one of the busiest months for agents so far. Authorities took over 172,000 migrants into custody. That's about five times as many compared to March 2020.

More immigration news from FOX 10:

Arizona Attorney General sues feds for stopping border wall construction
slideshow

Arizona Attorney General sues feds for stopping border wall construction

Arizona's Attorney General is in the national spotlight again as he's suing the federal government for stopping border wall construction citing environmental factors.

Biden taps Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus as CBP nominee
slideshow

Biden taps Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus as CBP nominee

President Biden will tap Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus as nominee to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection, when he is slated to announce nominations for several top immigration and Department of Homeland Security roles, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

CBP: Over 172,000 migrants attempting entry at SW border were encountered in March
slideshow

CBP: Over 172,000 migrants attempting entry at SW border were encountered in March

In the border battle, a surge of migrants continues to flood the U.S. - Mexico border and newly released numbers show just how many have come. The Border Patrol says it's the most they've seen in 20 years.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters