Residents of historic district in Phoenix make claim of ‘war zone’-like police activity during protests

Residents in one downtown Phoenix neighborhood say they’re upset with the way Phoenix Police officers treated them Sunday night as hundreds of protesters happened to be marching through their streets in response to George Floyd's death.

As the clock struck 8 p.m. Sunday night and the statewide curfew went into effect, dozens of protesters were marching toward I-10 through the Garfield historical neighborhood.

Residents there say police turned their streets into what felt like an "active war zone" as they arrested people for violating the curfew.

"With the helicopters flying around it kind of felt like Afghanistan," said Manuel Saldana, resident of the neighborhood.

He and several other residents say police cruisers blocked streets, used pepper spray on people and created chaos as they rounded up curfew violators.

Saldana recorded police arresting residents, who he says, did not know about the curfew and happened to be walking to their homes.

"A police unit parked diagonally and arrested everybody without saying anything, without telling them what was going on, without any questions," Saldana said.

Many felt officers could have done a better job in this situation.

"The police corralled them in our neighborhood and used our neighborhood as a trap for them," said Andrew Raub, resident of the neighborhood.

"The police escalated it, they scared a lot of citizens," he added.

Phoenix Police arrested more than 300 people since the protests began within the city and released a statement on the misconduct allegations.

”The Phoenix Police Department takes claims of misconduct seriously. We have been made aware of these complaints and are looking into them. Residents who have information related to this can report their concerns to the Professional Standards Bureau.“