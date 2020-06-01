PD: More than 200 arrested in connection to George Floyd protests in Downtown Phoenix

Police say more than 200 people were arrested Sunday night in connection to protests in Downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the department was aware of a planned protest that began at 5 p.m. in the downtown area. At 8 p.m., curfew announcements were made and at the same time, some people became involved in criminal activity, including ignited fireworks at officers and throwing rocks and water bottles.

At 8:10 p.m., police declared an Unlawful Assembly.

More than 200 adults were arrested for various crimes, including rioting, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and curfew violations.

More than 10 juveniles were detained for curfew, disorderly conduct, rioting, and unlawful assembly crimes.

RELATED: Police fire tear gas at protesters in Downtown Phoenix, witnesses say

Advertisement

Phoenix police said more than 100 people were arrested Saturday night in connection to the protests.

Protests have erupted in U.S. cities and Europe in the days after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

Phoenix police is asking anyone with information related to individuals involved in crimes related to the protests to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.