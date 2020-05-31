Statewide curfew to resume at 8 p.m. on June 1

article

The statewide curfew issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is set to resume at 8 p.m. on June 1.

According to the Governor's Executive Order, the curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., from May 31 to June 8. The executive order lists a number of exemptions.

Gov. Ducey announced the curfew via his Twitter page earlier on Sunday.

Sunday's announcement came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix for three nights in a row, with another protest planned for Sunday night. Also on Saturday night, unrest and looting took place in the area of the Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Unrests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.

Some businesses closes early

As a result of the curfew, some shopping centers in the Valley closed early on Sunday. A spokesperson for Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace says the two shopping centers closed at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, out of an abundance of caution.