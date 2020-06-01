Phoenix Police officers take a knee with George Floyd protesters

article

In a moving moment, officers with the Phoenix Police Department made a show of solidarity with protesters marching in honor of George Floyd's death on Monday.

They took a knee.

In response to the display of solidarity, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said, "Images like these reflect our willingness to listen and work toward solutions."

Monday marks day 5 of protests in downtown. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, mainly after violating the week-long, statewide curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. It's in effect through June 8th.

We do not know the names of the officers who took part in kneeling.

Floyd died while in police custody after a Minneapolis officer had his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. That officer has since been fired and arrested.

