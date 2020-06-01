Man recalls being detained after protesting in downtown Phoenix

Video taken from a Phoenix protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota shows people being arrested over the weekend after not following an 8 p.m. curfew.

Video taken from an apartment view near 3rd and Roosevelt streets shows chaos and arrests.

Eddie Fox says he’s one of the people seen being detained. "I don’t know where exactly we were marching, but we approached the highway and it was the most cops I’ve ever seen," he said.

Fox says he participated in Sunday's peaceful protests and tried to keep the peace himself. But saw things start to get out of hand when the remaining group approached 7th and Roosevelt streets around 9 p.m.

"It was too late, the tear gas was already out. They put us in the police van and I was in there for 5 hours," he explained.

Five hours was nothing compared to the 16 hours his friend spent detained, Fox said.

He didn't walk away with any charges that he knows of. “They said they lost my paperwork. I was freaking out, in there for 5 hours, and the guy says, 'What’s your name?' I told him and he said they didn’t have any paperwork."

Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department released a statement on more than 300 arrests made over the weekend.

"There have been more than 300 arrests made since Thursday. I have been advised that the court reviewed some paperwork and it determined it did not include sufficient probable cause on some of the arrests. Investigators are working on additional details and they will be resubmitting those cases to the court for consideration."

The curfew remains into effect everyday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 8th.