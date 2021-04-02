Restaurants ready for busy Easter weekend as more and more people are vaccinated against COVID-19

Easter weekend 2020 was a different time for Arizona, compared to Easter weekend 2021.

"We want people to stay at home. We also realize people will need an outlet, and there’s a way to do it in a safe way," said Governor Doug Ducey, on March 30, 2020.

Last year, due to the pandemic, restaurants were in a full takeout model, and the future was unknown.

"Easter is our second biggest brunch of the year, second only to Mother's Day, so as a source of business, it’s huge," said Sheldon Knapp, owner of Phoenix City Grille.

Knapp didn’t know what they were in for. Like many business owners, he just hoped to keep afloat after more than 20 years.

"We, as well as many others, were looking at the possibility of going out of business," said Knapp. "It was pretty scary."

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2021, April 2 is a Good Friday where hope springs eternal. Knapp says they’re expecting a full crowd on Sunday, April 4.

"There's a lot of people I’m seeing for the first time in a year that said they were vaccinated and couldn’t wait to go out," said Knapp. "I think there’s pent-up demand. I’m seeing it, and we're feeling it in here."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)