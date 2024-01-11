Expand / Collapse search
Retired Arizona prisons boss faces sentencing on no-contest plea stemming from armed standoff

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from when police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff in 2022. 

The plea agreement for Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, calls for a sentence of probation and an $8,500 payment to cover the Tempe Police Department's costs in conducting the investigation. The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison. 

Police were called to Ryan's house on Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery. 

Ryan was also injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Charles Ryan: Ex-AZ DOC director pleads no contest

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan pleaded no contest Tuesday to disorderly conduct stemming from an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff. (Nov. 2023 report)

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila when officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand. 

Ryan told police he didn't remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.
 